Hall of Fame distributes honors

The Bristol Sports Hall of Fame recently held their 20th annual recognition dinner at Nuchie’s Restaurant honoring over 100 athletes who have maintained at least an 88 point grade average, earned three varsity letters and exhibited team spirit and sportsmanship in school and on the field of play.

Six students, two from each high school were given $1500 scholarships for their student athlete efforts.

The BSHOF has honored over 2,000 scholar athletes since its founding in 1997 and has awarded over $57,000 in scholarship money. Kendra Morales was also given the Joe McGinn Award.

For more information about the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame, visit its website at http://www.bshof.org.