Obituaries: Jean O. Bailey

Jean O. (Tanner) Bailey, 95, widow of Warren Timberlake Osborne, Harry E. “Pat” Monroe and Samuel Bailey passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018. She was born January 7, 1923 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Charles Allen and Emma Leila (Leach) Tanner. She was an avid artist and loved traveling throughout the United States. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Warren T. “Tom” and Margaret Osborne of Roswell, GA, a daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Carl Zappulla of Barkhamsted, CT a brother John Tanner of West Yarmouth, MA, a sister and brother-in-law, Avis J. and Terrence Drouin of Ft. Pierce, FL, five grandchildren, Ehren Zappulla, Megan Sankovich, Cody Osborne, Tanner Osborne, and Christian Osborne, two great grandchildren, Jack and Archer Sankovich and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husbands, Jean was predeceased by a sister, Janet Stevens. The funeral will be held Friday, April 27, 2018 at 11am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening, April 26, 2018 from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Jena’s family invites you to send a condolence message in Jean’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

