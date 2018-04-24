Obituaries: Louise Gail Bigelow

Louise Gail (Landrie) Bigelow, 66, loving wife of Ronny Bigelow, died peacefully at Ingraham Manor on Sunday (April 22, 2018). She was born in Worcester, MA on March 20, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Donald Sr. and Doris M. (Gainley) Landrie.

Louise was a member of the Women of the Moose (Rockville Chapter). She was a loving sister, mother and auntie. She was blessed to spend the last 43 years with her soul mate and husband, Ronny. Other than spending time with her family, she enjoyed painting, traveling, gardening, being in nature and all animals.

In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by her brother and his longtime companion: Donald Landrie Jr. and Kathy Fullam of North Carolina; two sisters and brother-in-law: Sybil Pleiman of North Carolina, Heidi and William Chase of South Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Louise is predeceased by her beloved son: Eric; and her three brothers: Ernest, David and Scott.

The funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday (April 26, 2018) at 10:00 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday (April 25, 2018) between the hours of 6 PM and 8 PM at Funk Funeral Home. At 7 PM there will be a service led by the Women of the Moose.

