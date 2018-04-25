Dining listings, starting April 27

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

FROM THE VINE WINE TASTING. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Food stations by Emily’s Catering Group of Bristol. Italian-style charcuerie table stocked with artisan cheeses and meats, Mediterranean-style appetizers and a risotto bar. Dessert and coffee bar. Wine and spirit tasting by Maple End Package Store. Live music by Silk N Steel. Silent auction. Creativity stations. Proceeds benefit Early Learning Center. Sponsorships available. Business casual attire. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol. $50 per person. Limited tickets at the door. www.imaginenation.org/winetasting (860) 540-3160. doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org. RSVP by April 20.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

BRISTOL

POURING FOR A PURPOSE. Benefit for the Miracle League of Connecticut. 7 to 10 p.m. 30 varieties of wine, beer, and spirits from around the world as well as music, raffle prizes, light snacks, and adaptive equipment demonstrations. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Sponsored by World Wide Wine and Spirits. $50 at the door. Miracleleaguect.org/pouring.

TURKEY SUPPER WITH ALL THE TRIMMINGS. 5 p.m. The St. Stanislaus Men’s Organization serves. St. Stanislaus Church Hall, 510 West St., Bristol. Advance tickets are available at the church rectory, (860) 583-4242 or from members of the Men’s Organization.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

BRISTOL

UNICO ANNUAL PASTA AND MEATBALLS DINNER. 12 to 5 p.m. Menu includes ziti, homemade meatballs, salad, bread, dessert. Raffle. Giamatti Little League Center, Mix Street, Bristol. Tickets at the door.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL HAM DINNER. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Home baked ham, fresh potatoes and vegetables, assorted breads and dessert. Bake sale. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. $13 for adults. $6 for children. 4 and under free. Reservations suggested. (860) 747-2328.

SOUTHINGTON

SPUD NIGHT AND SILENT AUCTION. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Spud night features baked potatoes with a choice of any or all seven toppings or a bowl of homemade soup as well as dessert and beverages. Silent auction. Proceeds benefit First Baptist Church’s local service opportunities. First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. $7 per person. Children under 5 are free. Tickets at door or in advance. (860) 628-8121 or visit First Baptist-Southington on Facebook.