Health listings, starting April 27

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

BRISTOL

LECTURE: VECTOR-BORNE DISEASE ECOLOGY AND MOSQUITOES AND TICKS IN CT. 11 a.m. to noon. Dr. Gillian Eastwood will speak. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. Members are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. Non-members $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. www.elcct.org

THURSDAY, MAY 3

BRISTOL

‘SUBSTANCES EFFECTS ON THE 14 TO 24-YEAR-OLD ADOLESCENT BRAIN.’ 5 to 7:30 p.m. Hosted by B.E.S.T.-4-Bristol. Presented by Dr. Ruth A. Potee, family and addiction medicine physician. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. Free. Pre-register. www.ctclearinghouse.org

TUESDAY, MAY 8

BRISTOL

FREE SKIN CANCER SCREENING. 1 to 3 p.m. Provided by the Bristol-Burlington Health District. John Ho, MD will conduct the screenings. For Bristol and Burlington residents only, who are 18 years of age or older. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sleeveless shirts and shorts are recommended. Douglas Beals Senoir Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 584-7682.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.