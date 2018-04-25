Mr. BCHS is planned for Saturday

Each year, the Bristol Central High School InterAct Club (a student division of the Rotary, International club) hosts the Mr. BCHS male beauty pageant. This year, 11 senior boys will dance, sing, and show their school spirit in hopes of winning the coveted title of Mr. BCHS. The annual “Mr. BCHS” rib-splittingly, hysterically comical male beauty pageant is on Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in the Bristol Central High School auditorium. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

While this show will certainly provide entertainment, its more important purpose is to raise money for our selected cause/charity. This year, InterAct has chosen to donate half of the proceeds to the Connecticut Leukemia and Lymphoma Society whose mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkins disease, and myeloma, and to improve the quality of life for patients and their families. The other half of the proceeds will be donated to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club & Family Center located on West Street. The BBGC provides various services to children in a safe, caring environment where they can thrive and gain the skills needed to be productive citizens.

Local businesses have made donations by sponsoring a boy:

Alex Balfour is Mr. KT Tree Removal Brandon Bianca is Mr. Glendale Drive Association Spencer Brunet is Mr. Asseno LLC Desmond DeVille is Mr. Environmental Learning Ryan DiNoia is Mr. Harvest Bakery Eric Knox is Mr. Flag Car Wash Jacob Nelson is Mr. Chippanee Golf Course Elijah Ortiz is Mr. Greer’s Chicken Nick Osuch is Mr. Milk Store Matt Roy is Mr. Reliable Spring & Stamping Sunny Tap is Mr. Thomaston Savings Bank

Show Choreographers and Directors: Chloe and Madison Cyr and Sierra Reed. These ladies are all Misses Modern Formals