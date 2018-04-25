Music listings, starting April 27

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

PLAINVILLE

‘AN AFTERNOON OF BEAUTIFUL.’ 3:30 p.m. Performances on organ, piano, accordion, and more. Jurg Oggenfuss, Richard Carsey, and Peter Peluso. Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. churchoffice@uccplainville.org

SATURDAY, MAY 5

OTHER

SPIRIT SHAKER. Red Rock Tavern, 369 Capitol Ave., Hartford.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHORALE AND BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT. 7 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $15. (860) 675-3915.