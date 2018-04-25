Obituaries: Louise C. Tewksbury

Louise C. (Allen) Tewksbury, 55, died at her home on Monday (April 23, 2018). She was born in Berlin, New Hampshire on September 13, 1962, and was the daughter of Cecile (Lacroix) Allen and the late Paul Joseph Allen. Louise was in the 1980 graduating class at Bristol Central High School and graduated from Branford Hall of Southington and Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She loved her job as an LPN and had a heart of gold to care for her patients. She enjoyed spending time doing trivia, craft beer, cheering on the Red Sox and the Patriots and spending time with her beloved cat, Gronk. She loved sunflowers and purple was her favorite color. She was an avid listener of country music. In addition to her mother, Louise is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law: Megan and Brent Williamson of Wallingford, Michelle Tewksbury of North Haven; brother: Dennis Allen; sister and brother-in-law: Lisa and Dennis Charette of Southington; four nieces: Samantha, Paige, Haley, Adelyn; former husband: Matthew Tewksbury; and many aunts and uncles. In addition to her father, Louise is predeceased by her brother: Victor Allen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (April 28, 2018) at 10:30 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday (April 28, 2018) between the hours of 8 AM and 10 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Please visit Louise’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

