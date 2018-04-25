Obituaries: Rosalie F. Taylor

Rosalie F. (Gresh) Taylor, 89, of Bristol, widow of Wayne A. Taylor, died on Tuesday (April 24, 2018) at The Pines of Bristol. Rosalie was born in Farmington on September 14, 1928. She was raised and lived in Farmington until moving to Bristol 1955. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Edward and Patricia Taylor of Bristol and Wayne J. and Debbie Taylor of Wallingford; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday (April 27, 2018) at 11 AM. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 10 and 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Terryville Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Please visit Rosalie’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

