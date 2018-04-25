Zoppo-Sassu supports Mattei for attorney general

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu today announced her endorsement of former Assistant United States Attorney Chris Mattei for attorney general. She joins Mayor Saud Anwar of South Windsor, First Selectman Matt Hoey of Guilford, First Selectman and State Senator Cathy Osten of Sprague, First Selectman Sandra Pierog of Bolton, and Mayor Don Trinks of Windsor as municipal executives who are supporting Chris Mattei.

“I am honored to have the support of Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. She has delivered ethical, effective leadership to the people of Bristol, and is exactly what we need in Connecticut,” said Mattei in a press release. “Mayor Zoppo-Sassu knows what it means to take on entrenched power. I’ll be proud to stand with her every day to defend working families in Bristol and across our state.”

“As a federal prosecutor, Chris Mattei led some of the most complex, high-profile investigations our state has seen,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “He never backed down from powerful interests, and I know we can count on him now when it matters most.”