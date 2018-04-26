Drug Take Back day on Saturday

On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Bristol Police Department (BPD) will be taking part in the semi-annual Drug Enforcement Administration sponsored Prescription Drug Take Back event. The DEA holds the events twice a year, in the spring and the fall to allow citizens to properly dispose of unwanted, expired or unused prescription drugs. For the spring event, the BPD will be teaming up with the City of Bristol Water Department to help promote the safe disposal of medicines, so they don’t end up in our drinking water sources.

Anyone wishing to rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs may do so by bringing their drugs to the City of Bristol Water Department, 119 Riverside Ave.

The DEA cannot accept needles. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 28 Drug Take Back event, go to www.dea.gov.