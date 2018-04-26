Neighbors complaint leads to drug arrests

Police arrested two people on drug charges on West Street after an investigation into narcotic trafficking initiated by complaints from the neighbors.

Police said on April 25, detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Team with the assistance of criminal investigation detectives and patrol officers executed a search warrant at the apartment building located at 218 West St. The search warrant was obtained after a month long investigation into narcotics trafficking from a fourth floor apartment that originated from complaints by tenants in the building, said police.

As detectives executed the search warrant, police said officers outside the building observed one of the men inside the apartment throw a bag out of the fourth floor window. That bag was found to contain over 300 bags of fentanyl and 40.8 grams of crack cocaine. The search of the apartment turned up an additional 11 bags of fentanyl and 17 grams of marijuana along with $765 in cash.

Each of the men were charged with narcotics offences.

Jashar Haslam, 22 of 729 Broad View Terrace, Hartford was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school. Haslam also was served with three outstanding arrest warrants for sale of narcotics and distribution of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school.

Haslam was taken into custody and held on $250,000 surety bond and was to be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court on Thursday, April 26.

Eugene Blouin, 39, of 218 West St. Apt. D2 Bristol was charged with illegal possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blouin was released without bond.