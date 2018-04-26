Obituaries: Maria Rose Grennan

Maria “Mary” Rose Grennan, 90, died peacefully on April 20, 2018 at Manchester Manor. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Paul F. Grennan. Mary was born March 10, 1928 in New Haven, daughter of the late Antonio and Carmela Iovanne Gaudino. Mary and Paul made their home in Bristol, where they raised their two sons, Paul and Robert. Mary was a kind-hearted, compassionate and caring woman. She was devoted to her family and her Catholic faith. Mary will always be remembered for her cooking and offerings of food to family and friends always exclaiming “mangia” and asking if you wanted more to eat. Her door was always open and all were welcome. Mary worked while her sons were young as an aide in a nursery school and later she worked at Bussmann Mfg. Co. Besides caring for her family, Mary enjoyed trips to the casino, poking around in stores and the ocean.

Mary is survived by her sons, Paul G. Grennan and his wife Patricia of Tolland and Robert K. Grennan and his wife, Laura of Coventry; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Nicholas of Tolland and Victoria and Jaime Grennan of Coventry; and her great-grandson, Antonio Grennan of Tolland. She was predeceased by her brothers Angelo Guadino and Pasquale Gaudino. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory Church.