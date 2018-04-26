Obituaries: Marie Gorneault

Marie “Angela” (Collins) Gorneault, 78, loving widow of Norman Gorneault, passed away at Ingraham Manor on Tuesday (April 24, 2018) after battling a long illness. Angela was born in Sinclair, ME on March 14, 1940 to the late Leonard and Annie (Ouellette) Collins. Angela is survived by her two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: twins Hanna and Hayden and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Angela was pre-deceased by her son: Bruce Gorneault; and all of her siblings: Richard Collins, Joseph Collins, Fred Collins, Gerard Collins, Hilda Degrommont, and Freda St. Peter. Angela’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the exemplary care provided by Ingraham Manor and Bristol Hospital Homecare and Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (May 1, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 prior to Mass between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. Please visit Angela’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

