Obituaries: Patricia Mary Yard

Patricia Mary Yard, 73, of Bristol passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018 after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. Patricia was born March 2, 1945, in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Howard Sr. and Emily (Adams) Yard. She is survived by two daughters and two son-in-laws, Kelly and David Holcomb of New Hartford, Ct and Tabatha and Matthew Luba of Bristol, five grandchildren, Paul, Scott and Robert Holcomb, Rileigh and Kory Luba, three great grandchildren, two sisters Joan Fortier of California and Shirley Sassu of Bristol and many nieces and nephews. Patricia is predeceased by her brothers, Howard Jr. and Robert Yard. At Patricia’s request, no services will be held instead a celebration of life gathering will be held in May in her honor. Memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Hospice and Homecare, 222 N Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

