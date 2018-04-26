Obituaries: Pauline Mastrobattisto

Pauline (Zalaski) Mastrobattisto, 78, of Terryville passed away Tuesday April 24, 2018 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

Pauline was born February 24, 1940 in Bristol, Ct., daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Krulicki) Zalaski. Prior to her retirement she was employed at Bristol Hospital.

She is survived by her sisters, Mary Reynolds of Terryville and Margaret Taylor of Arizona, she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11AM on Saturday May 19, 2018 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.