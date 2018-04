David Huntley of Granby CT peacefully passed away April 12, 2018. Born June 14, 1954, he is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Hoskins, father Donald Huntley, brother Donald Huntley, and a nephew Eric Schilling. He is survived by his sisters Linda Cooper, Barbara Hartman, and Beverly and her husband Edward Schilling, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial is at the convenience of the family. He will be missed by many.

