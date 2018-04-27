Police blotter for April 27

Bristol Police Blotter
- Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Rhonda Cancelli, 56, of 19 Mellville St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 14, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Kenneth C. Charette, 52, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 14, and charged with failure to wear a seat belt, operation or towing a unregistered motor vehicle under suspension, and for not having insurance.
- Keri Collier, 38, of 234 Spielman Hwy., Burlington, was arrested on Saturday, April 14, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Wendy R. Mcgivney, 51, of 73 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 14, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Nikolaus Wagner, 25, of 28 Caruso Dr., Watertown, was arrested on Saturday, April 14, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Ryan Jablonski, 30, of 420 King St., Apt. C7, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 15, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and third degree robbery. In another incident on the same day, Jablonski was also charged with violation of a protective order.
- Anthony S. Larose, 28, of 31 Pleasant St., Vernon, was arrested on Sunday, April 15, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Edwy Medrano, 28, of 572 Brook St., Apt. A3, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 15, and charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.
- Donald Mott, 42, of 111 Judd St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 16, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, and third degree arson. In another incident on the same day, Mott was also charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree robbery, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Juan Conde, 38, of 142 West St., Apt. B, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 17, and charged with interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Todd Joseph Rhoades, 47, of 78 South St. Ext., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 17, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Robert Ashley, 32, of 23 Willoughby St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 18, and charged with injury or risk or impairing the morals of children, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Richard A. Lamothe, 58, of 85 Sunnydale Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 18, and charged with failure to signal on a restricted turn, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Wilfredo Malave, 29, was arrested on Wednesday, April 18, and charged with failure to respond to an infraction. In another incident on the same day Malave was also charged with carrying and the sale of a dangerous weapon, criminal attempt of third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary of the third degree, manufacturing or possession of a burglar’s tools, second degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, and interfering with an officer.
- Shaka Shakir, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, April 18, and charged with carrying and the sale of a dangerous weapon, criminal attempt of third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, manufacturing or possession of a burglar’s tools, second degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief.
- Raymond Alan Brown, 51, of 414 East St., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, April 19, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, Brown was also charged with violation of probation.
- Amber Everett, 31, of 165 Torringford St., Winsted, was arrested on Thursday, April 19, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and criminal violation of a protective order via threatening.
- Odalys Gonzalez-Castro, 24, of 109 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 19, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than motorcycle without a license, and not having insurance.