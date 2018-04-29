Fire report for April 27

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:
April 13
62 El Toro Dr., 62 El Toro Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup
267 Main St., lock-out
45 ConcoRd. St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other
64 Cabot St. , smoke or odor removal
Bristol Eastern High School, vehicle accident, general cleanup
502 South St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
Woodland Street and Maple Street, extrication of victim from vehicle
124 Lakeside Dr., smoke or odor removal
Ronzo Road and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries
44 Rosemont Ave., passenger vehicle fire
April 14
Woodland Street and Goodwin Street, power line down
27 Willoughby St., authorized controlled burning
36 Bellevue Ave., medical assist, EMS crew
283 Park St., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
April 15
Riverside Avenue, accident, potential accident, other
Pleasant Street and West Sreet, motor vehicle accident with no injuries
360 King St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
415 King St., accident, potential accident, other
Francis Street, building fire
April 16
33 High St., water problem, other
12 Park St., water problem, other
87 Birge Rd., water problem, other
691 Camp St., water evacuation
14 El Toro Dr., water evacuation
87 Birge Rd., water evacuation
108 Stafford. Ave., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
141 Beths Ave., water evacuation
65 N. Pond St., good intent call, other
April 17
101 Maple St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other
78 Putnam St.,
Pine Street and Birch Street, dispatched and cancelled en route
632 King St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
319 Queen St. , dispatched and cancelled en route
Bernside Dr. and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup
April 18
Pine Street and Todd Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup
420 King St., assist police or other governmental agency
45 Jacqueline Dr., water evacuation
97 Louisiana Ave., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
April 19
175 Shrub Rd., smoke or odor removal
231 Washington St., Lock-Out
735 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup
25 Race St., lock-out
522 Terryville Ave., good intent call, other.
24 Central Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire
April 20
5 Mount Pleasant St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
56 Soucy Dr., person in distress, other
Maple Avenue and Jerome Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries