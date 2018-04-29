Fire report for April 27

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:

April 13

62 El Toro Dr., 62 El Toro Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup

267 Main St., lock-out

45 ConcoRd. St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other

64 Cabot St. , smoke or odor removal

Bristol Eastern High School, vehicle accident, general cleanup

502 South St., motor vehicle accident with injuries

Woodland Street and Maple Street, extrication of victim from vehicle

124 Lakeside Dr., smoke or odor removal

Ronzo Road and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries

44 Rosemont Ave., passenger vehicle fire

April 14

Woodland Street and Goodwin Street, power line down

27 Willoughby St., authorized controlled burning

36 Bellevue Ave., medical assist, EMS crew

283 Park St., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

April 15

Riverside Avenue, accident, potential accident, other

Pleasant Street and West Sreet, motor vehicle accident with no injuries

360 King St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional

415 King St., accident, potential accident, other

Francis Street, building fire

April 16

33 High St., water problem, other

12 Park St., water problem, other

87 Birge Rd., water problem, other

691 Camp St., water evacuation

14 El Toro Dr., water evacuation

87 Birge Rd., water evacuation

108 Stafford. Ave., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional

141 Beths Ave., water evacuation

65 N. Pond St., good intent call, other

April 17

101 Maple St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other

78 Putnam St.,

Pine Street and Birch Street, dispatched and cancelled en route

632 King St., motor vehicle accident with injuries

319 Queen St. , dispatched and cancelled en route

Bernside Dr. and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup

April 18

Pine Street and Todd Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup

420 King St., assist police or other governmental agency

45 Jacqueline Dr., water evacuation

97 Louisiana Ave., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

April 19

175 Shrub Rd., smoke or odor removal

231 Washington St., Lock-Out

735 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup

25 Race St., lock-out

522 Terryville Ave., good intent call, other.

24 Central Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire

April 20

5 Mount Pleasant St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

56 Soucy Dr., person in distress, other

Maple Avenue and Jerome Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries