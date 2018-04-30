Obituaries: Arthur Deraleau

Arthur Deraleau, 87, of Bristol, loving widower of Barbara J. Deraleau, passed away on Friday (April 20, 2018). Arthur was born in Simsbury on July 7, 1930 to the late Emil and Lillian Deraleau. Arthur is survived by his three sons: Michael, Brian and Gary Deraleau; two daughters and two sons-in-law: Cheryl and Paul Lamoureux, Deborah and Rodney Hicking; brother: George Deraleau; one grandson; three granddaughters; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Arthur was pre-deceased by his brother: Emil Deraleau and sister: Theresa Deraleau. A graveside service will be celebrated at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol, CT on Tuesday (May 1, 2018) at 1 PM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is assisting the family. Please visit Arthur’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

