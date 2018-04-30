Obituaries: Barbara M. Grant

Barbara M. (Arasimowicz) Grant, 83, of Bristol, formerly of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 27, 2018. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Grant.

Barbara was born in New Britain on February 2, 1935 a daughter of the late Stephen and Frances Arasimowicz. She had been a waitress for many years at Theresa’s Restaurant in New Britain and loved any BINGO game she could find.

She leaves her daughters, Debra Grant (Rich Bylek) of Wallingford and Jo-Ann Cardona (Angel) of Meriden; grandchildren Sarah Meek (Bryan) and Angel Cardona; great grandchildren Shannon Quinn, Ian and Charlotte Meek; a sister and brothers Rose Marie McLellan, George Arasimowicz (Rose), Steve Arasimowicz (Joan), James Aresimowicz, Donald Arasimowicz and Michael Arasimowicz and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by a grandson, Charles Quinn.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Barbara’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com