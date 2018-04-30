Obituaries: Barry P. Bishop

Bishop, Barry, P., 71, of Bristol, husband of Jovita (Tan) Bishop, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Hospital of Central CT, Bradley Memorial Campus, in Southington. Born on Sept. 11, 1946 in Rutland, VT, he was a son of the late Paul and Tillie (Munger) Bishop. Barry holds diplomas from Bristol Eastern High School and Western Connecticut State University. He also holds a degree in fitness training. Barry worked in government, security, factories and business. He also was an athlete, teacher, historian, and salesman. Barry was an author and a member of the CT Landmarks Society. Besides his wife Jovita, he leaves his son James Bishop of Meriden, CT, and his daughter Jesah Bishop of Bristol, CT. Services for Barry are private. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in Barry’s name may be made to his favorite charity, the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or by visiting www.cthumane.org/donate. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.

