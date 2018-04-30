Obituaries: Mary Tormeo

Bristol – Mrs. Mary (Maniccia) Torneo, 91, of Bristol, passed away at her home on April 28, 2018. She was the widow of Concetto J. (Chet) Torneo.

She was born on December 1, 1926 the, the daughter of the late Leo and Jennie (DiCicco) Maniccia.

Mary was a member of Solidity of St. Peter’s Church Children of Mary, St. Anthony Church, OSIA Club and the Holy Rosary Society of the church. She was women of the year at OSIA Club in 2007, 2012, her and her husband received St. Joseph Medal from the Hartford Archdiocese for all the work they did at St. Anthony Church.

She is survived by two sons, John J. Torneo and Leo M. Torneo both of Bristol. A brother, Armand Maniccia of Torrington, 4 sisters, Josephine Calderone of Bristol, Anna Maniccia and Frances Maniccia of Torrington and Elda and her husband John Rosenbeck of Harwinton. A sister in-law Norma Maniccia. A granddaughter, Lydia M. McGuiness and her 4 paw friend Ashley. Plus serval nieces and nephews.

She is pre deceased by a sister Victoria Maniccia and 3 brothers, Angelo, Carlo and Mario.

Friends may meet at St. Anthony Church for A Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Monday from 4:00 to 7:30 PM.

