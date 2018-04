The Bristol Police Department has issued a Silver Alert.

The department is currently seeking any information on locating Honesty Tirado who was last heard from on April 27 at about 2:30 p.m. hours when she spoke with her mother. Tirado is described as a 15 year old Hispanic female, 5’2” tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Tirado was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.