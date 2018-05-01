Forestville Little League completes rehab of Field House; opening day Saturday

Forestville Little League has recently completed a rehabilitation of their Field House, which was last renovated in 1986.

After receiving nearly $40,000 from in-kind donations, the Forestville LL reported in a press release, the Board of Directors approved a multi-part project to update the building. Work began in February where a new roof and siding were installed. New windows were installed in the board/ meeting Room as well as a new security system and perimeter LED lighting replaced existing units. The kitchen area also benefited from an update where the layout was maximized for efficiency as well as cabinetry was updated, sanitized, and painted. New appliances were purchased to replace old, inefficient units as well. Lastly, a project to provide shade and shelter was completed where a new roof was built to extend over the existing kitchen order and serving windows. This new roof provides comfort to Forestville’s volunteer staff while also providing cover to its patrons when bad weather rolls in unexpectedly.

The release said: “Forestville LL is proud of the updates made to the Field House and has methodically planned the updates to ease maintenance for future volunteers. All materials used on the projects require limited annual maintenance which will result in lower annual expenses. This will enable Forestville Little League’s registration costs to remain competitive with similar offerings within the city.”

The 2018 Forestville Little League Board of Directors will be thanking its donors with a commemorative plaque, which will be presented at the league’s Opening Day Ceremony on May 5 at 9 a.m.