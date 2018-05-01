Obituaries: Carolyn Joyce Beattie

Carolyn Joyce Beattie, 74, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 23, 2018.

Carolyn was born on May 5, 1943, in Meridian, Mississippi, daughter of the late Staff Sergeant James F. and Pearl (McElroy) Wood. Growing up in a military family she lived all over the country, including Illinois, Alaska, Tennessee, Texas, and California, before settling in Bristol.

Carolyn was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a truly generous and thoughtful soul. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and her pets, and everyone who knew her was very much aware of her insatiable sweet-tooth, especially chocolate.

For many years she owned and operated The Wee Two beauty salon in West Hartford. She was also the owner and operator of Cleaning by Carolyn. Most recently she was employed at TJ Maxx and ShopRite.

Carolyn is survived by her three daughters and one son-in law, Veronica and Jeffrey Laviero, Robin Euglow, and Tamara VanGorder all of Bristol; six grandchildren Dena Sassu of Manchester, NH, Nicole Sassu of Boston, MA, Mark Sassu of Brooklyn, NY, Allison Montowski and her husband George, of Bristol, Jessica and Samantha VanGorder of Bristol; and two great-granddaughters Emily and Sarah Montowski. She is also survived by her siblings: James Wood, Kenneth Wood, and Patricia Toth, all of California, Daniel Wood of Montana, Ruth Wood and Michael Wood of Alabama, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Douglas Wood of Montana.

OMIT: The family invites friends and loved ones to calling hours at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Avenue, Forestville/Bristol on Sunday April 29, 2018 between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

** The family wishes to thank the O’Brien Funeral Home for making all of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville 06786