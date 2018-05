The Bristol Lions Club recently donated funds to the Bristol Public Library to support the large-print book collection at the main branch. From the left, Scott Stanton, librarian, and Roger Pelletier, club president. Committed to assisting Bristol residents with sight-related issues, a press release from the Lions said, the club makes an annual donation to the library to provide books suitable for those patrons who need larger print in their reading material.

