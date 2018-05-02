Dining listings, starting May 4

SATURDAY, MAY 5

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL HAM DINNER. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Home baked ham, fresh potatoes and vegetables, assorted breads and dessert. Bake sale. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. $13 for adults. $6 for children. 4 and under free. Reservations suggested. (860) 747-2328.

OTHER

AUTHENTIC FILIPINO DINNER FOR ‘JONA’S VILLAGE.’ 5 p.m. Sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Plymouth Mission Committee. Proceeds raised will be donated to the construction of a small dormitory for orphaned boys in the small mountain village of Cebu, Philippines. The First Congregational Church of Plymouth, Church Fellowship Hall, 10 Park St., Plymouth. $12 for adults.

SOUTHINGTON

SPUD NIGHT AND SILENT AUCTION. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Spud night features baked potatoes with a choice of any or all seven toppings or a bowl of homemade soup as well as dessert and beverages. Silent auction. Proceeds benefit First Baptist Church’s local service opportunities. First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. $7 per person. Children under 5 are free. Tickets at door or in advance. (860) 628-8121 or visit First Baptist-Southington on Facebook.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

GOLABKI SUPPER. 5 p.m. Held by the Towarzystwo Organizaton at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St, Bristol. $10 per person. Tickets available at rectory, (860) 583-4242 and Polonia Market, 411 North Main St., Bristol. Take-outs available.