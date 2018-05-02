Grandparents Raising Grandchildren conference to be held in Plainville, May 8

“The Not-So Empty Nest” is the name of the 10th Annual Conference for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, to be held at the Plainville Senior Center at 200 East Street, Plainville on Tuesday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will offer a day of information and support for grandparents and other relatives who are raising young children full- time. Chanel Hildebrand, LCSW, of Wheeler Clinic will lead the keynote discussion, “Keeping Children Healthy in the Age of Addiction.”

Participants will also have an opportunity to explore information and support including mental health resources, probate court, guardianship, internet safety, domestic violence, HUSKY/SNAP, Special Needs Trust Funds and more.

A full lunch, “laughter yoga” session, and afternoon raffle will round out the day’s events.

Funding for the conference is provided in part by Title III of the Older Americans Act through the North Central Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and the Connecticut State Unit on Aging, Plainville Senior Center and Plainville Youth Services. In addition, contributions by AARP Chapter #4146, Arden Court of Farmington, Family Therapeutic Massage Center, The Pines of Bristol and Touchpoints at Farmington are helping to make the conference extra special with gifts, massages, breakfasts and treats.

The conference is free and open to the public.

Registration is required.

Please call the Plainville Senior Center at 860-747-5728 to register.