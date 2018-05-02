Health listings, starting May 4

TUESDAY, MAY 8

BRISTOL

FREE SKIN CANCER SCREENING. 1 to 3 p.m. Provided by the Bristol-Burlington Health District. John Ho, MD will conduct the screenings. For Bristol and Burlington residents only, who are 18 years of age or older. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sleeveless shirts and shorts are recommended. Douglas Beals Senoir Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 584-7682.

FRIDAY, MAY 11

SOUTHINGTON

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Southington. 1-800-RED CROSS, www.RedCrossBlood.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.