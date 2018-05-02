Kids listing, starting May 4

FRIDAY, MAY 4

BRISTOL

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU STAR WARS DAY. All day. Star Wars crafts, games, more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

BRISTOL

POLLINATORS. 10 to 11 a.m. Discuss what a pollinator is and why they are important. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Members, $5 for adults. $3 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. Non-members are $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. www.elcct.org

MOTHER’S DAY CRAFTS. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.Bristollib.com.

MONDAY, MAY 7

BRISTOL

BOOK TASTING. 3 to 6 p.m. Sample the Elementary Nutmeg Nominees (books for readers in grades 2 to 4). Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 6.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

PINE LAKE’S 5TH ANNUAL KID’S FISHING DERBY. 7 a.m. to noon. Live bait only. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Child must land their own fish. No artificial lures. Fishing must be done on shore. No one allowed in water. Fishing is restricted to posted boundaries. Child must register before starting to fish. Child can receive a maximum of one prize. Judge’s decision final. 5 to 8 year olds. 9 to 12 years old. 13 to 15 years old. Three winners per age group. Biggest, smallest, and most fish caught. Tag’s Tackle Box will have bait to buy. Pine Lake, Forestville.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON PAGEANT. Contestants sought. Must be between the ages of 4 to high school senior. Areas of competition are interview, talent, evening wear, and on-stage questions. Open to all Connecticut residents. Deadline to register is May 30. Elk’s, 114 Main St., Southington. (860) 620-3221, putinontheritz@aol.com , (860) 518-9041.

MAY

PLAINVILLE

EDWARD LEONARD’S ‘SILLY SONG SING-ALONG’ Thursdays through May 24 at 10:30 a.m. Families will sing, dance, and jump along to popular children’s classics, featuring guitars, drums, and a bag full of musical surprises. Registration is required. Participants can sign up for individual classes or all. Free and open to the public. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.