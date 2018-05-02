Letters: TEAM Bristol seeks donations to buy American flags

To the editor:

TEAM Bristol (Volunteer Committee) and its sponsor (Bristol Chamber of Commerce) is continuing the tradition that began with Bill Englert of City True Value Hardware & Rental.

For many years, this annual tradition would outfit the City of Bristol with U.S. flags displayed on street poles downtown and on Veterans Memorial Boulevard during patriotic holidays and events (i.e. Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Veterans Day, etc.). In addition, through Bill’s efforts and generosity, as well as with many private donations, they have provided U.S. flags for the entire Route 6 corridor from Farmington to Terryville, including the center of Forestville. Further, to show Bristol’s pride and patriotism to people who visit from throughout the northeastern United States during the Eastern Regional Little League Baseball Tournament, we also display flags on Mix and Maltby streets during the tournament.

With Bill’s passing, his family and TEAM Bristol wish to continue, in his honor, this longstanding tradition of providing U.S. flags for display across the city during appropriate holidays and events.

Therefore, we are asking the community and local businesses to support our efforts and help fund the purchase of new flags and flag poles as existing flags and poles become damaged or unusable.

We anticipate a need to purchase 270 flags and 80 poles this year and are asking for your support. Please help us continue to fly the stars and stripes throughout Bristol by helping to purchase flags and poles. We have volunteers to put up the flags but we must purchase a number of replacement flags and poles as soon as possible.

Send your donations to: City True Value Hardware & Rental, 750 Farmington Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Make the checks out to TEAM Bristol.

For further information or any comments, contact Joseph Englert at (860)582-6366.

Linda D. DiMatteo

TEAM Bristol Committee