Miscellaneous listings, starting May 4

FRIDAY, MAY 4

BRISTOL

CANVAS PAINTING NIGHT. 7 to 9 p.m. Cate Mahoney leads you step by step through a Sunset Over the Pier canvas painting. Light refreshments. BYOB. Canvas size is 16” by 20” and all materials are suppled. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $30. thecarouselmuseum.org/book-online. (860) 585-5411.

MAY 4-5

PLAINVILLE

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 charge for Friday only.

MAY 4-5

BRISTOL

BRISTOL HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL TAG SALE FUNDRAISER. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bake sale. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

BRISTOL

RENAISSANCE DINNER SHOW. 5:30 p.m., doors open. Show starts at 6 p.m. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. $25 for adults. $15 for children 10 and under. (860) 582-3838. No tickets at the door.

PLAINVILLE

CLOTHING DRIVE TO BENEFIT PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL PROJECT GRADUATION. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring gently used clothing, shoes, linens, fabric in bags (no boxes). Wheeler Regional YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. (860) 712-5662.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

14TH ANNUAL PEQUABUCK RIVER DUCK RACE. 11 a.m., craft fair with vendors. 2 p.m., duck race. Hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce in partnership with American Legion Post 209, Bristol Catholic Schools, Miss Forestville School Org., Inc., and PYVOT. Proceeds benefit the race partners in addition to being used to support the chamber’s community events and beautification efforts. Duck Race tickets are $5 and are available at Bristol Chamber of Commerce – Executive Suites, 440 N Main St, Bristol Senior Center – 240 Stafford Ave, City True Value – 750 Farmington Ave, Countryside Manor of Bristol – 1660 Stafford Ave, Dunphy’s Ice Cream – 912 Stafford Ave, Greer’s Chicken – 64 Matthews St, It! Candy – 116 East Main St, Manross Library – 260 Central St, Max Pizza I – 108 Stafford Ave, Physical Therapy & Massage of CT – 1001 Farmington Ave, RiSu Martial Arts Academy – 508 Birch St, Sassu Cuts – 195 Central St, Sheriden Woods – 321 Stonecrest Dr, Silvana’s Day Spa – 102 East Main St, Southside Meat Market – 145 West St, St. Joseph School – 335 Center St, St. Matthew School – 33 Welch Dr, St. Paul Catholic High School – 1001 Stafford Ave, Studio Hair – 731 Farmington Ave, United Bank – 4 Riverside Ave, and United Bank – 888 Farmington Ave. In Southington: Kenzie Kakes – 190 Main St, and Tapout Fitness – 235 Queen St. They may not be available race day, so be sure to get yours early. www.CentralCTChambers.org, (860) 584-4718.

THURSDAY, MAY 10

BRISTOL

‘DUNKIRK.’ 1 p.m. Movie about the battle. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. www.BristolLib.com/manross. (860) 584-7790.

FRIDAY, MAY 11

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. TJ’s on Cedar Bar and Grill, 14 East Cedar St., Newington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

COMMUNITY RABIES CLINIC. 2 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Bristol-Burlington Health District, VCA Bristol Animal Hospital, Bristol Parks and Recreation Department, and Chippens Hills Veterinary Hospital. Rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats. Talk to local pet stores, groomers, and daycare specialists. Enjoy the Rockwell Park Dog Park and walking trails. Meet the Friends of the Bristol Animal Shelter. Learn about the Bristol Police K-9 officers. See the Connecticut Emergency Response Vehicle that leads rapid responses for animals affected by emergencies and disasters. State law requires all cats and dogs over 3 months old must be vaccinated against rabies. All dogs over six months must be licensed. New three years rabies vaccination certification requires proof of current rabies certification. Cats must be in carriers. Dogs must be leased. $15 per pet. Cash only. (860) 584-7682.

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.

MAY 12-13

BRISTOL

MOTHER’S DAY BAKE SALE HOMEMADE POLISH DESSERTS. After masses Saturday and Sunday. Held by the Polish Rosary Society. A variety of Polish homemade desserts. St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-4242.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. 7 to 8 p.m., buffet. DJ. Dress to impress. Door prizes. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

WEST END FLEA MARKET. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are available, $25. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. (860) 877-3031. rwollenberg@snet.net

MONDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

19TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m., register. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. Dinner only, $50. Mail check payable to St. Matthew School Advancement, St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 6907075.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY JO REMBISH. “Flowers, Land, and Sea.” The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.