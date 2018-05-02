Music listings, starting May 4

MAY 4-5

PLAINVILLE

‘WORLD OF WATERS: MARITIME MUSIC.’ Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Plainville Choral Society. Program of musical melodies from “Showboat,” “HMS Pinafore,” sea shanties, and various songs about sailing, rivers, and the sea. Middle School of Plainville, 150 Northwest Dr., Plainville. $18 at the door, $5 for children 12 and under. www.pcsmusic.net. (860) 471-5137.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

OTHER

SPIRIT SHAKER. Red Rock Tavern, 369 Capitol Ave., Hartford.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

BRISTOL

THE MOJOMATICS. 6:30 p.m. Part of the Library Coffee House series. Chicago and Delta blues. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHORALE AND BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT. 7 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $15. (860) 675-3915.