Obituaries: Joan Elizabeth Keough

Joan Elizabeth Keough, 51, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday evening, April 29, 2018.

Joan was born in Southington, daughter of Catherine (Curtin) Vanden Heuvel and the late John “Uncle Sam” Vanden Heuvel. Her biggest love was to spend time with her family, especially her two grandsons. She also enjoyed making jewelry such as earrings and bracelets for her family and friends as well as baking and decorating cakes.

Joan leaves her children, Catherine Keough (David Cordeiro) of Manchester, Elizabeth Beaulieu and John Landry both of Bristol; sisters Mary Michalczyk, Catherine Vanden Heuvel and Sophia Baily (Robert) all of Bristol; brothers John Vanden Heuvel (Diane) and David Vanden Heuvel (Wanda) all of Bristol; grandchildren Gregory Levesque and Connor Cordeiro; her dear friend of many years, Cindy Davis of Bristol; several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her former husband Gregory Keough and by her brothers James and Robert Vanden Heuvel.

The family invites friends and loved ones to calling hours between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. At 5:00 p.m. everyone is invited to share words of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the family. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Joan’s tribute page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com