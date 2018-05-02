Opioid Task Force continues to meet

The City of Bristol’s newly formed Opioid Task Force met for the second time April 27 to continue identifying community needs.

Comprised of over 25 members representing the city’s various health care providers, people in recovery, parents, and representatives from various city departments, the group built on the identification of issues from the first meeting, said a press release from the mayor’s office.

“There were five major policy areas that the committee discussed in the second meeting,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu who facilitated the session, a press release from her office said. “These areas will continue to be broken down and best practices identified. The other goal is to continually monitor what is happening at the state level, in professional associations, as well as in other communities so there is no time wasted re-inventing the wheel.”

Areas explored by the panel are:

Education and Prevention, Police, Data Tracking, Resources, Recovery and Alternate Therapies, Peer and Family Support.

“What we found were many dotted lines between groups and the need to create an action plan once these groups complete their initial work,” stated Zoppo-Sassu the press release said. “We are also encouraging the committee members to utilize social media to start the conversation about what is happening so we can hopefully involve more people.”

The next meeting of the Opioid Task Force is on Wednesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the first floor Meeting Room of City Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend.