Police arrest woman for accident near ESPN that injured 5 people

Police arrested a Bristol woman for her involvement in an auto collision near ESPN drive in Southington that led to injuries to two young children and three adults. On May 1, Stephanie Matos, 22, of Bristol, turned herself in to Southington police after learning about an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

According to police, Matos was driving her vehicle south on Middle Street in Bristol in November 2017 and crossed the town line into Southington. The investigation showed that Matos was driving erratically, moving in and out of lanes of traffic, and traveling at a high rate of speed. As she approached the area of ESPN Drive in Southington, Matos lost control of her vehicle, and she struck a northbound vehicle causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

At the time of this incident, Matos had two children in her vehicle, aged 1 and 5, and neither were properly secured in child seats. As a result of the collision, the 5-year old sustained serious injuries, along with both occupants of the other vehicle. The 1-year-old also suffered injuries in the collision. During their investigation, police found that Matos was in possession of marijuana.

Matos was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, reckless driving, traveling too fast for conditions, following too closely, failure to drive in the proper lane, and two counts of seatbelt violations. She was held pending a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on May 1.