Public hearing on Route 72, 69 realignment in West End, May 9

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing about the approved Routes 72/69 realignment on Wednesday, May 9 prior to the monthly meeting of the West End Association. The hearing and presentation, including maps and project information, will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Apartments, 171 Laurel St. in Bristol in their community room. The hearing and meeting are free and open to the public.

The DOT also will present a new proposal for extending Route 72 through the end of Riverside Avenue and connecting it with the approved realignment project. This new project is separate from the realignment — this is the first part of the approval process. The proposed project has Route 72 continuing straight from Riverside Avenue through Brackett Park, rejoining School Street, and then progressing to the new proposed intersection.

This will be an opportunity to ask questions and share opinions.

The West End Association said in a press release has supported the realignment plan since it was first proposed during the West End study that was conducted by the Capstan Group and adopted by the Bristol Planning Commission in June of 2011. The mayor and members of the Town Council are expected to attend this public hearing. Sergey Nikulin from the DOT will be giving the presentation and Raymond Rogozinski from the City Engineer’s office will answer questions, as well.

The regular monthly meeting of the West End Association will follow the presentation. Coffee and pastry will be served. Maps of the proposed realignment are available for review at Town Hall.

For more information, contact Dave Hamelin at (860)877-2197, or write him at westendbristol@gmail.com.