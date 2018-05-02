Water pipes to be replaced along Park Street starting May 7

The Bristol Water Department will begin work on a project to replace aging water services along Park Street on Monday, May 7. The project is being conducted in preparation for a State of Connecticut Department of Transportation Roadway Resurfacing Project. A DOT approved detour will be put in place each day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3: p.m., directing thru traffic along Divinity Street. The Bristol Water Department estimates that the work will be complete, weather dependent, by July 31, 2018.

Water services installed in the early 1900s will be replaced with new copper services from the water main to the customers shut off valve at many properties along Park Street. Work will be done from the eastern intersection of Park and Divinity streets to the western intersection of Park and Divinity streets. Water may be shut off to specific properties for a short period while the new service is connected to the existing service.

Anyone with questions or concerns on the project may contact the Bristol Water Department at (860)582-7431.

Information can also be found on the Bristol Water Department’s website at www.bristolwaterdept.org or on the Bristol Water Department’s Facebook page.

Residents interested in receiving additional notices from the Water Department can sign up for Email Alerts at the bottom of the home page of the Bristol Water Department’s website.