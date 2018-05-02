Youths can register for Summer Challenge Quest

Bristol Youth Services is accepting applications for the 2018 Summer Challenge Quest Program to be held from Monday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pine Lake Challenge Course.

Challenge Quest is an adventure based summer escape that provides youth 9 to 18 years of age a fun and respectful atmosphere to challenge themselves to reach their potential. High school students who successfully complete the week-long program may participate in a four day/ three night camping excursion from Saturday, Aug. 11 to Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Applications can be obtained at Bristol Youth Services or download a copy online at City of Bristol/Youth Services/Pine Lake C.C.

Completed applications can be mailed or dropped off at Bristol Youth Services, Attention: PLCC Youth Services, 51 High Street, Bristol, CT 06010.