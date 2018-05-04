Bristol takes care of Holy Cross, 18-3

The Bristol girls lacrosse co-op got to the pay window for the second time this season as the squad downed Holy Cross 18-3 from Bristol Central High School on Tuesday, April 24.

The win propelled the Bristol squad to 2-3 on the year and several familiar faces scored goals for the combined public school program.

Gabby Abramczyk is having an outstanding season under Bristol head coach Kyle Phelan as she flipped in four goals while teammates Jessica Borduas, Maddie Bourassa, Alexis Lape, and Ashley MacDonald all added three goals apiece for the winners.

That meant five players earned hat tricks for the Bristol outfit.

Also scoring for Bristol were Aly Policarpio (2), Jude Longo (goal), Erika Santilli (goal), and Lily Hansen (goal).

The Crusaders saw all its goals scored by Jess Borduas as the team fell to 0-5 over the losing effort.

MacDonald also had a couple assists for Bristol while credit belongs to the defense as the three goals allowed were a new school record for fewest goals allowed by the squad in a game in program history.

The visitors snared seven saves as Holy Cross goalies Victoria Schaffner (four saves) and Emma DeVico (four) combined for the total.

But Eastern’s Kaitlyn Delvelle made several critical stops along the way – saving 12 total shots over an impressive display.

It’s been a good start for Phelan and his squad but bigger and tougher challenges await the program in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, April 26, Bristol fell to Northwest Catholic 13-0 but the program is still learning, still growing.

Here’s a quick look at the season to date and the up-coming schedule:

BRISTOL CO-OP 18, HOLY CROSS 3

from Bristol Central High School

Goals: Holy Cross – Jessica Borduas 3; Bristol – Aly Policarpio 2, Jude Longo 1, Maddie Bourassa 3, Alexis Lape 3, Gabby Abramczyk 4, Ashley MacDonald 3, Erika Santilli 1, Lily Hansen 1.

Assists: HC – Camille Perron 1, Lydia Perron 1. B – Abramczyk 1, MacDonald 2, Jenna Lowe 1. Saves: HC – Victoria Schaffner 3, Emma DeVico 4. B – Kaitlyn Delvelle 12.

Records: Bristol 2-3 overall, Holy Cross 0-5.

2018 Bristol Coop Girls Lacrosse

Date Opponent Location Result

Thursday, April 5 Griswold at Bristol Central 6-2, L

Monday, April 9 Wolcott at Wolcott 12-4, W

Wednesday, April 11 East Catholic at Bristol Central 15-7, L

Monday, April 23 Berlin at Bristol Eastern 13-3, L

Tuesday, April 24 Holy Cross at Bristol Central 18-3, W

Thursday, April 26

at NW Catholic at NWC 13-0, L

Upcoming Showdowns

Date Opponent Location

Friday, May 4 at Newington at Newington HS (4 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 8 RHAM from Bristol Eastern High School (4 p.m.)

Thursday, May 10 at Windsor Windsor High School (6:45 p.m.)

Friday, May 11 at Holy Cross at Post U. Waterbury (4 p.m.)