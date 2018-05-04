Falcons sweep past Wilby, 7-0

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The St. Paul Catholic tennis squad opened up play last week on Monday, April 23 by sweeping Wilby of Waterbury by a 7-0 final in a Naugatuck Valley League tilt.

Several different players earned a little court time against the Wildcats as five matches took place that day.

The other matches, one singles and one doubles contest, ended up being forfeit victories in the Falcons’ favor.

In the top singles spot, it was Violet Rodriguez posting an 8-6 win over Shanoya Francis while at No. 2, Alexis Piechowski defeated Trinity Thomas in an 8-0 sweep.

And then it was St. Paul Catholic’s Priscilla Godlewski winning in straight sets over Daisy Mahabir by an 8-0 push.

And in doubles’ action, it was more of the same.

The Falcons’ top doubles squad of Emily Esposito and Patricia Richardson turned away Jasrarin Eason and Maisa Gatling 8-1 while in the other challenge, the duo of Romi Bagdasarian and Nicole Wroblewski swept Talia Gibbs and Sade O’Haram by an 8-0 final.

And then on Thursday, April 26, all the usual suspects were back for the squad’s challenge against Ansonia and the 7-0 result – meaning another win for the Falcons – was not a surprise.

In singles play, St. Paul Catholic outstanding tennis star Victoria Kilbourne swept Payton Westine 8-0 while in the No. 2 spot, Katie Pauloz defeated Kaitlyn Caple in an 8-1 romp.

Also in singles competition, No. 3 Ximena Varela-Marin was an 8-1 winner over Idalisse Martinez and to complete play, Grace Carabetta won over Janel Xayarath by an 8-3 push.

The No. 1 doubles team of Lizzie Etter and co-captain Caroline Badel beat Lizette Herrchaft and Ashmal Baig 8-1 while the duo of Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta defeated Tamia Esson and Nikola Jauorska by the same score.

And in the final doubles’ slot, it was the combination of Violet Rodriguez and Nayeli Torres turning away Madison Jankouskas and Faiza Chowdhory – also by an 8-1 tally.

The Falcons have won three straight matches and finished the week out at 6-2.

In boys golf action, the Falcons defeated NVL challengers early and often and on Monday, the locals turned away Watertown 188-211 from its home at Chippanee Golf Course (par 35) in Bristol.

Medalist honors belonged to St. Paul Catholics’ Ryan Salius as he carded a 43 to lead the pack.

Also for the Falcons, Noah Defeo (47), Sam Mazzarelli (49), Michael Dolce (49), and Matt Raymond 54 all performed well in their first home action of the year.

Watertown’s David Aquavia paced his squad with a 45.

The following day, St Paul Catholic (196) defeated both Wilby (249) and Kennedy (279).

At the event from Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury, Salius (43), Dolce (47), Chris Millerick (52), and Mazzarelli (54) helped earn the win for the visitors.

And then on Thursday, April 26, the Falcons traveled to East Mountain Golf Course in Waterbury to take on a very good Sacred Heart squad.

And in the end, St. Paul Catholic wrangled up a 185-193 win – pushing its season record to 6-0.

Salius earned medalist honors with a 43 while Mazzarelli (47), Raymond (47), Millerick (48), and Dolce (50) continued its outstanding play for the locals.

Finally, the girls golf team at St. Paul Catholic fell to Amity on Thursday, April 26 by a 163-212 final from its home course of Westwoods Country Club in Farmington.

The grouping of Natalie Millerick (48), Bella Hamelin (48), Sarah Richardson, (57) and Jill Kiazim (59) all shot well for the Falcons.

