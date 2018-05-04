Obituaries: Dorothy Mulcunry

Dorothy (Soucy) Mulcunry, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Thursday morning May 3, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Mulcunry, Sr. who passed in 2013. They were married for 61 years.

Dorothy was born in Bristol on July 8, 1929, a daughter of the late Napolean and Amanda (Gauthier) Soucy. She attended St Ann’s School and graduated from Bristol High School, Class of 1947. With encouragement of Florence Sanborn, Hospital Administrator, she served an internship in medical record technology at Bristol Hospital, which made her eligible to take the National Registration Examination in May of 1952. This made her a Registered Record Librarian. Dot left her position at Bristol Hospital as Assistant Director of Medical Records in order to pursue motherhood but continued to work as a consultant at Bradley Memorial Hospital for 21 years. In 1976 she accepted the position of Chief of Medical Records at New Britain Memorial Hospital, a position she held for 11 years. Dot left there in 1986 but continued to serve as a consultant for several area convalescent facilities until she retired in 2007.

She was a past president of the Bristol Council of Catholic Women, St. Ann’s PEA and National President of the Franco-American War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary and placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. with the National Commander, Gil Daniels of Hartford. She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting and needlepoint. Dot was always interested in cooking, baking and pie making which were her specialty. She was also a longtime member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.

Her children were her pride and joy and she leaves Richard F. Mulcunry, Jr. (Susan) of Farmington, Janis Campbell (Paul) of Burlington and Robert J. Mulcunry (Beth) of Bristol; a daughter-in-law Terri Mulcunry; 12 grandchildren, Brett, Daniel, Kelly, Amanda, Sarah, Eric, Collin, Emily, Jack, Brandon, Michael, Alison and 1 great granddaughter, Nicole. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son Jack Mulcunry, brothers Clarence J. and Joseph Rene Soucy and sister Muriel Soucy Rokosa.

The Mulcunry family invites friends and loved ones to calling hours on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to either: American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford Center, CT 06492 or to a charity of the donor’s choice. For online condolences, share a memory or a photo, please visit Dorothy’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.