Obituaries: Edward J. Witkoski, Jr.

Mr. Edward J. Witkoski, Jr., 85, passed away May 2, 2018 at The Pines of Bristol. He was the husband of the Dorothy E. (Simms) Witkoski.

Ed was born on January 24, 1933 the son of the late Edward J. Witkoski, Sr. and Charlotte (Cook) Witkoski. He graduated from Thomaston High School and then went to the Koran War serving in the United States Air Force.

He worked at Fletcher Terry for over 35 years retiring in 1984.

Ed in his earlier years enjoyed golfing, woodworking and tending to the yard and his garden.

He is survived by two sons, Ronald Witkoski and his Fiancé Judith Plawecki-Dick of Bristol and Gerald Witkoski of Florida, a sister, Dorothy Baxter of Southington and 2 Grandchildren, Ryan and Jordan, several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank The Pines of Bristol for all the care given to Ed over the past few years.

Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Burial will be at convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation 366 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786

