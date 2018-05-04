Obituaries: Rocco C. Nicoletti

Rocco C. Nicoletti, 94, of Bristol, widower of Flora A. (Jones) Nicoletti, died on Friday (May 4, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Rocco was born in Bristol on March 11, 1924 and was a son of the late Emilio and Enrichetta (Corsetti) Nicoletti.

Rocco served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He was a life-long Bristol resident and was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church. He worked at Wallace Barnes for 27 years, retiring in 1985.

Rocco is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Rocco was predeceased by his two brothers, Anthony and Adolph Nicoletti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (May 9, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday (May 8, 2018) between the hours of 5 PM and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

