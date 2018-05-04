Police blotter for May 4

Bristol police reported the following arrests:

Alexis M. Ayala, 30, of 15 Meadowbrook Rd., West Hartford, was arrested on Friday, April 20, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to obey control signal, and for not having insurance.

Shane Raymond Cote, 25, of Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 20, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Natalia Demianczyk, 28, of 382 Milford St., Burlington, was arrested on Friday, April 20, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Deja Keonna Nolan, 20, of 41 Mountain View Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, April 20, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.

Alex Raiford, 26, of 353 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 20, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and second degree breach of peace.

Peter Kasputis, 59, of Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 21, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Peter F. Kasputis, 27, of Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 21, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Kerri Marie Leathers, 36, of 28 Lincoln Pl., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 21, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Amy Lemieux, 39, of 656 Farmington Ave., Apt. 3, Hartford, was arrested on Saturday, April 21, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and for not having insurance.

Kimberly Prescott, 28, of Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 21, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Herson Gonzalez-Valentin, 38, of 95 Woolsey St., second floor, New Haven, was arrested on Sunday, April 22, and charged with first degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Sharrieff Justice Hall, 28, of 91 Tiffany Lane, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.

Russell David Sears, 55, of 55 Judd St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 22, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Michael J. White, 22, of 270 Capen St., Hartford, was arrested on Sunday, April 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, failure to carry a tinted glass sticker, and sale of a narcotic substance.

Justin Flynn, 30, of 58 Beverly Rd., Wethersfield, was arrested on Monday, April 23, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Maureen Mcgauley, 54, of 371 Emmett St., apartment 40, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 23, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Luke Andrew Ouellette, 22, of 152 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 23, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Michael Porrini, 39, of 340 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 23, and charged with prohibited dumping or littering, and third degree criminal trespassing.

Darius Thomas, 26, of Hartford, was arrested on Monday, April 23, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, Thomas was also charged with two counts of first degree failure to appear, and failure to respond to an infraction.

Ryan James Casner, 19, of 1155 Jarvis St., Cheshire, was arrested on Tuesday, April 24, and charged with third degree criminal trespassing, third degree arson, and first degree criminal mischief.

Jacob Koczur, 39, of 106 Birchwood Tr., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 24, and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.

Rhakeem Darrel Marrero, 23, of 144 Pleasant St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, April 24, and charged with third degree larceny.

Trevor Howard Mccarthy, 25, of 73 Locust St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 24, and charged with two counts of sale of narcotic substances.

Nyasia Tiana Mercado, 21, of 38 Doris St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, April 24, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Eugene Blouin, 39, of 218 West St., Apt. D1, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 25, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Jashar Qaivon Haslam, 22, of 729 Broad View Terr., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, April 25, and charged with three counts of sale of a narcotic substance, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance less than 1,500 feet from a school, possession with intent to sell or dispense a narcotic substance, and possession with intent to sell more than or equal to one-half ounce of cocaine or one-half ounce of cocaine in a freebase form.

Scott Tony Johnson, 58, of 500 Stafford Ave., Apt. 10C, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 25, and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order.

Nicholas Sandino, 58, 20 Condon Rd., first floor, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 25, and charged with violation of the hawker and or peddler ordinances.

Ren Yasheng, 56, of 236 Center St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 25, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.