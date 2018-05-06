Fire report for May 4

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:

April 20

5 Mount Pleasant St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

56 Soucy Dr., person in distress, other.

Maple Avenue and Jerome Avenue

Matthews Street and Clark Avenue

Maple Avenue and Jerome Avenue

63 Vance Rd.

April 21

Woodland Street and Stewart Street

77 Vermont Dr.

1175 Farmington Ave., water or steam leak.

5 Houghton St., lock-out.

162 Vanderbilt Rd.

Wolcott Street and Wolcott Road

70 Gaylord St.,

April 22

464 Willis St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

111 Union St., false alarm or false call, other.

Stafford Avenue and Gregory Road , vehicle accident, general cleanup.

510 West St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

April 23

52 Sheila Court, assist police or other governmental agency (two calls).

Spark Avenue and Morris Avenue, general cleanup.

55 Gaylord St., fire, other.

63 Middle St., motor vehicle accident.

503 Emmett St., smoke or odor removal.

433 King St., cooking fire, confined to container.

West Washington Street and Mechanic Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

295 Park St., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

410 Emmett St., lock-out.

255 Queen St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

72 Hotchkiss Dr., natural vegetation fire, other.

April 24

56 School St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

39 Washington st., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

856 Burlington Ave., lock-out.

472 East Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

20 Adna Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.

632 King St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

341 Fall Mountain Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Union Street and South Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

351 Terryville Ave., forest, woods, or wildland fire.

April 25

632 King St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

460 Emmett St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

218 West St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

April 26

Braod Street, electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

325 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

815 Pine St., false alarm or false call, other.

651 Jerome Ave., malicious false call, other.