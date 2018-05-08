Municipal Clerk Week celebrated at City Hall

The City of Bristol is celebrating Municipal Clerk Week, the 49th annual event to recognize and honor Municipal Clerks.

Established in 1969 by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the first full week of May is dedicated to the essential role Municipal Clerks play in local government.

“The Town and City Clerk provides vital services for local government and the community. The duties of the office have expanded greatly over the past 50 years, requiring the need to constantly adapt,” stated Bristol City Clerk Therese Pac in a press release from the mayor’s office.

“The City Clerk’s office is literally the ‘front door’ for people accessing municipal information from preparing agendas, taking minutes, maintaining ordinance and resolution files, keeping the municipality’s historical records, processing permits and serving as the clearinghouse for information about the local government. We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated staff,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in the press release.