Obituaries: Beverly J. Guimond

Beverly J. (Schmelder) Guimond, beloved wife of Richard Guimond, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Bristol on April 14, 1939, Beverly was the middle child of nine born to the late Louis and Lavinia (Mugford) Schmelder. Raised in Bristol, she graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School and Bristol High School. Her career spanned 26 years at General Electric where she would meet Richard. After her retirement in 1998, she and Richard enjoyed 13 years traveling around the country in their motorhome including spending winters in Florida, making many friends along the way. In addition to travel, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard. She was a member of the GE Girls Club, The Red Hat Society and motorhome clubs in Florida. In addition to her husband of 29 years, Beverly is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law ; Roberta and John Peters and Shelly and John Benson, and their father, Russell Pons, all of Bristol; five siblings: Rev. William Schmelder and wife, Delle of Missouri, Howard Schmelder of Bristol, Shirley Coughlin and husband, Peter of Terryville, Lawrence Schmelder and wife, Jean, and Marilyn Schmelder of Bristol; five grandchildren: Brian, Samantha and Kenneth Peters; Andrew and Lauren Benson and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Gordon Schmelder and her sister Dorothy Bergeron. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (May 9, 2018) at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol on Wednesday May 9th between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol CT, 06010. Please visit Beverly’s memorial web-site at: www.FunkFuneralHome.com

