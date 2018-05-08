Obituaries: Marcel Gregoire

Marcel Grégoire, 75, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Hartford Hospital. Marcel was born on February 23, 1943 in Canada and was a son of the late Lucien and Jeanne D’Arc (Veilleux) Grégoire. A longtime Bristol resident, he worked for Barnes Group for 37 years. An avid runner, he could be seen running around Bristol and has run nine Boston Marathons. Marcel is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Cindy and Keith Buckholz of Millburn, NJ; four brothers: Donald, Luc, Yvon, and Serge Grégoire; seven sisters: Gisele Carrier, Louisette Grégoire, Heline Lachance, Diane Groleau, Rachelle Carrier, Ghislaine Bilodeau, Pauline Grégoire; his two beloved grandchildren: Aden and Avery Buckholz; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers: Fernand and Raoul, and sister: Denise Gauthier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, PO Box 5801, Bethesda, MD 20824. Please visit Marcel’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

